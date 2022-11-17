The Dallas-Fort Worth area might see its first snow of the season at the end of this week, according to the National Weather Service.
With temperatures expected to dip close to freezing Friday night, meteorologists say the cold front may leave behind very light snow flurries — little to no accumulation is expected, and road travel will likely not be impacted, meteorologists said.
The greatest chances for snow lie west of the metroplex. The Eastland County city of Cisco will see the highest chances for snow at about 43%, according to the weather service. The chances of snow drop going further east; about 22% in Fort Worth and 17% in Dallas.
“All roads will remain drivable,” the weather service said. If snow does accumulate, it will mainly be visible on elevated surfaces and grassy areas.
Here’s the forecast for the next few days:
Friday: Cloudy, with a high near 50 degrees. Chances of flurries between 9 p.m. Friday evening and midnight. Low temperature around 35.
Saturday: Chance of precipitation shortly after midnight, but clear as the day rolls on. High temperatures are around 48 degrees, with lows around 33.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53 degrees. Light chance of rain before midnight, with a low temperature around 42 degrees.