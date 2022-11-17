Going for a jog
Buy Now

David White with Gus and Lucky jog around White Rock Lake in Dallas during a foggy morning on Nov. 7.

 Lola Gomez/DMN

The Dallas-Fort Worth area might see its first snow of the season at the end of this week, according to the National Weather Service.

With temperatures expected to dip close to freezing Friday night, meteorologists say the cold front may leave behind very light snow flurries — little to no accumulation is expected, and road travel will likely not be impacted, meteorologists said.

Recommended for you