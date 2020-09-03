The Denton Public Library will be able to digitize archived issues of the Denton Record-Chronicle from 1939-1954 thanks to nearly $25,000 in grant funding.
Denton libraries have archived issues of local papers dating back more than 100 years, but digitization is far from complete.
Grant money was awarded by the Texas State Library and Archives Commission through the TexTreasures grant fund.
Digitization is a collaborative effort between Denton libraries and the Texas Digital Newspaper Program. Those with a Denton library card can access what has been digitized through the University of North Texas' Portal to Texas History.