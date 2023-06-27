Lewisville Lake
Lewisville Lake at sundown. 

 DRC file photo

The Colony Police Department responded to reports of a body in Lewisville Lake on Monday night, according to a news release from the department.

Police said they received a report about 7:28 p.m. that Hidden Cove Park visitors had seen a deceased person near the shoreline. An unidentified woman’s body was found close to a camping area.

