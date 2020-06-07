A man who was swimming at Lewisville Lake on Sunday evening started drowning and was later pronounced dead, authorities confirmed late Sunday.
Capt. Cliff Swofford, a game warden for Texas Parks and Wildlife, said the report of a drowning came in between 5:30 and 6 p.m. Sunday. A man, whose identifying information is not yet known, was swimming at the lake near Eagle Point Marina and Sneaky Pete's and started to drown but was soon recovered by the Lewisville Fire Department.
The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Swofford said.
This is the third drowning death at Lewisville Lake this weekend, but it's the first that occurred on the lake.
Swofford said two men who were wade fishing Saturday at the Lewisville Lake dam drowned.