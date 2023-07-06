Each year, the Texas Game Wardens caution against the risk of swimming in the state’s lakes. Between Memorial Day and the Fourth of July, wardens consistently see an increase in open-water drownings.
This holiday season is no different with three reported drownings in three days at Lewisville Lake. All three of the drownings are swimming-related, said Lerrin Johnson, a press officer for the Texas Game Wardens.
As of 12:50 p.m. Thursday, crews are still searching for a 19-year-old drowning victim near Copperas Branch Park, Johnson said. The man went under the water and didn’t resurface Wednesday afternoon.
On the Fourth of July, a man in his 40s drowned in Lewisville Lake near Corinth. Texas Game Warden and Lewisville Fire Department officials set out to search for the man and recovered his body Wednesday. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to identify him.
Another 19-year-old, identified as Carlos Munoz, drowned near East Lake Park Road Monday night. Though he was recovered from the water soon after first responders arrived, he was pronounced deceased at a local hospital soon after.
Victims are less likely to survive drowning in warm waters compared to cold, a Denton fire spokesperson previously told the Denton Record-Chronicle. In cold conditions, the body shuts down, shunting blood from the extremities and pulling it to vital organs and the brain. But in warm water, blood stays in the extremities.
Therefore, prevention is essential. Johnson said it’s important for swimmers to know their capabilities.
“If you’re swimming in water that is deeper than you are tall, above your head, have some form of flotation device to hold onto and rest and potentially save your life,” Johnson said. “Obviously, wearing a life jacket would be the ideal situation. But we know that a lot of swimmers do not wear life jackets.”
She also advised that parents keep a close eye on children near the water, ideally keeping them within arm’s reach.
Additionally, in a late June press release, the Texas Game Wardens suggested lake-goers avoid the use of drugs or alcohol.
