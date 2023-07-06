Copperas Branch Park

Each year, the Texas Game Wardens caution against the risk of swimming in the state’s lakes. Between Memorial Day and the Fourth of July, wardens consistently see an increase in open-water drownings.

This holiday season is no different with three reported drownings in three days at Lewisville Lake. All three of the drownings are swimming-related, said Lerrin Johnson, a press officer for the Texas Game Wardens.

