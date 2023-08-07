An unidentified man drowned at Lewisville Lake Park on Sunday afternoon and another man was hospitalized after attempting to save him, a Lewisville public information officer said.
At about 3:40 p.m., dispatch received a 911 call from the public swim area of Lewisville Lake Park. Matt Martucci, the city’s public information officer said witnesses reported that a man, who was not wearing a life jacket, swam outside the buoy ropes of the public swim area, struggled in the water and went under.
A second man reported he swam out to try and help the first man but nearly drowned as well. Fearing for his life, the man returned to the shore. Martucci said the second man was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
At about 8 p.m., the Lewisville Fire Department Dive Team recovered the drowning victim’s body. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office had not released the victim’s identity as of Monday afternoon, pending notification of his next of kin.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens are investigating the drowning.
Recent drownings
Lewisville Lake saw three drownings roughly a month ago around the Fourth of July holiday. The victims were 19-year-old Carlos Munoz of Dallas, 43-year-old Jaime Rivera of Davenport, Florida, and 19-year-old Joel Gomez-Marcelino of Dallas.
All three drownings were swimming-related, Lerrin Johnson, a press officer for the Texas game wardens, said in a previous interview. Johnson said it’s important for swimmers to know their capabilities.
“If you’re swimming in water that is deeper than you are tall, above your head, have some form of flotation device to hold onto and rest and potentially save your life,” Johnson said. “Obviously, wearing a life jacket would be the ideal situation. But we know that a lot of swimmers do not wear life jackets.”
She also advised that parents keep a close eye on children near the water, ideally keeping them within arm’s reach.
State game wardens also said in a June news release that lakegoers should avoid the use of alcohol or drugs.
