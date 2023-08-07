Lewisville Lake Park
Buy Now

Lewisville Lake Park

 DRC file photo

An unidentified man drowned at Lewisville Lake Park on Sunday afternoon and another man was hospitalized after attempting to save him, a Lewisville public information officer said.

At about 3:40 p.m., dispatch received a 911 call from the public swim area of Lewisville Lake Park. Matt Martucci, the city’s public information officer said witnesses reported that a man, who was not wearing a life jacket, swam outside the buoy ropes of the public swim area, struggled in the water and went under.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and bcolombo@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
0