The swim beach at Lewisville Lake Park is closed indefinitely due to recent drownings and safety concerns.
The Lewisville Parks and Recreation Department announced the closure Saturday afternoon after two people drowned in lake this month alone.
On Aug. 5, a man drowned in Lewisville Lake as he swam outside the buoy ropes of the public swim area, struggled in the water and went under. A man was hospitalized after trying to save him.
On Wednesday night, authorities recovered the body of a 17-year-old boy after officials responded to a drowning call.
Lower lake levels and a receding shoreline have increased swimming and wading risks at the lake. Areas along the shoreline that were previously safe for walking, wading and swimming might not be safe at this time.
Visitors should not attempt to bypass the barricades or signs at Lewisville Lake Park.
Lewisville Lake saw three drownings a month ago around the Fourth of July holiday. The victims were 19-year-old Carlos Munoz of Dallas, 43-year-old Jaime Rivera of Davenport, Florida, and 19-year-old Joel Gomez-Marcelino of Dallas.
Safety Tips
Life jackets should be worn anytime a person enters the water. There are loaner stations in Lewisville Lake Park and Tower Bay where visitors can access life jackets for free.
The closure will remain in effect until a more lasting solution can be identified by park and public safety personnel.
