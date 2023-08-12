Lewisville Lake Map

The swim beach at Lewisville Lake Park is closed indefinitely due to safety concerns, including two recent drownings.

 Courtesy/Lewisville Parks & Recreation

The swim beach at Lewisville Lake Park is closed indefinitely due to recent drownings and safety concerns. 

The Lewisville Parks and Recreation Department announced the closure Saturday afternoon after two people drowned in lake this month alone.

