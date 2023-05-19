Lewisville Lake and Ray Roberts Lake are popular destinations to enjoy the Memorial Day weekend. But if you’re not a regular lakegoer, don’t dive in blind.
The Denton Record-Chronicle has compiled a guide on accessing the lakes, safety and how to avoid a fine or worse from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
Ray Roberts Lake access
Nearly all access points on the lake require a fee. But if you’re looking to get in for free, head toward Pecan Creek.
This area can be located by taking the FM3002 exit off Interstate 35 north of Sanger. Follow this road 4 miles east and cross the second bridge. A sign on the south side of the road will indicate where to find the public boat launch.
The launch is a two-lane ramp with a boarding pier. The parking lot holds up to 75 vehicles.
Open all year, there is no fee required. But donations are accepted. However, as the access point without a fee, the boat launch can get congested.
To contact operations for this access point, call 940-686-2148.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has an extensive list of paid lake access points, such as Buck Creek off U.S. Highway 377 or Sanger Park and Ray Roberts Marina off FM455, on its Ray Roberts Lake webpage.
Lewisville Lake access
All but two access points on Lewisville Lake require an access fee or boat launch fee. Big Sandy Ramp and Doe Branch are the go-to spots if you’re looking to get in the water for free.
To access Big Sandy Ramp, take Interstate 35E north of Lewisville, turn east onto Shady Shores Road and head north of Lakeshore Road. Open yearlong, this access point has a two-lane concrete ramp and parking for 24 vehicles.
To enter at Doe Branch, hop on U.S. Highway 380 and take South Paloma Creek Boulevard about 2 miles to the park. Here, there is a one-lane ramp with parking for 25 vehicles.
But beware, the ramp is sometimes closed if the water level is too low. Texas Parks and Wildlife recommends calling the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to inquire about the ramp before heading over. The corps office can be contacted at 469-645-9100.
A full list of areas with paid access, including Lewisville City Park and Little Elm Park, is available on the Lewisville Lake webpage.
Boating
Anyone born on Sept. 1, 1993, or later is required to have a boater’s license in order to operate a watercraft. Individuals born before this date are not required to have a license. A boater’s license can be obtained through an online boater education course with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
Individuals must be 13 or older to complete a boater education course and receive a license.
Individuals must have a picture identification card and, if required by date of birth, a copy of a boater certification card issued by the department with them on board when operating a vessel.
A boater's course will include information on boating safety. But these are a few of the most essential tips:
- Wear a life vest and attach the engine cutoff switch to your vest.
- Avoid alcohol while operating a watercraft.
- Check whether a fire extinguisher is legally required on your watercraft. Check that the fire extinguisher on your watercraft is not corroded or damaged. Fire extinguishers should be easily accessible in case of emergency.
- Do not accelerate a personal watercraft within 50 feet of another personal watercraft, motorboat, vessel, platform, person, object or shore.
- Remember that a vessel approaching another vessel from behind never has the right of way. The boat in front always has the right of way.
- Maintain significant distance from other vessels when waiting to dock a vessel.
Fishing
A fishing license is required for anyone who fishes in public waters in Texas, regardless of whether they reside in the state or not. Anyone under 17 years of age, regardless of statehood, is exempt from the requirement.
Individuals can purchase a fishing license at the state department’s licensing webpage.
Ray Roberts Lake is known for species of largemouth bass, white bass, blue catfish, channel catfish, crappie and sunfish.
The predominant species in Lewisville Lake are largemouth bass, spotted bass, white and hybrid striped bass, white crappie, blue catfish and channel catfish.
Drowning prevention
As some families take a dip in their pools or a lake potentially for the first time this year, David Boots, a battalion chief for the Denton Fire Department, offered some tips on drowning prevention:
- Avoid alcohol while in or near a body of water or pool.
- Ensure children wear life vests or other floatation devices that are properly fitted and connect between the legs so that the vest does not come up above their heads while in the water.
- Children should be supervised in the water at all times. They should be supervised by an adult or responsible older teenager, as opposed to other children.
- Make sure that gates are latched around any pool with a fence so that children do not enter a pool unsupervised.
“Unfortunately, children when they’re drowning don’t make noise,” Boots said. “They don’t yell for help. They just give out and go under.”
Fire prevention
Serving up some hamburgers and hot dogs this Memorial Day weekend? Take a few precautions before you start cooking.
Boots said grilling and kitchen accidents are common calls for the Fire Department on this holiday. He shared a few tips on how to prevent fires or injuries:
- Ensure children are supervised if in the kitchen while adults are cooking.
- Keep an eye out for small kids who might get too close to open flames while grilling.
- Always stay nearby and keep an eye on charcoal and gas grills while in use.
- Check propane tanks for any leaks. Ensure any connections are secure and valves are not leaking.
Road safety
Partying is fun so long as it’s done safely. Stay sober when hitting the road or while operating a watercraft during Memorial Day weekend.
Denton Police Department personnel have often told the Denton Record-Chronicle that holidays are one of the most prevalent times for driving while intoxicated and public intoxication offenses to occur.
While holidays like the Fourth of July, New Year’s Eve and Christmas are the busiest holidays for departments, Memorial Day is no exception to the increase in arrests and calls for service. Make a plan to get home via a rideshare service or a sober driver before drinking.
Zebra mussels
Zebra mussels are a highly invasive species that can cause environmental damage to Texas’ lakes. They are able to attach to boats and trailers. When a person does not realize a zebra mussel has attached itself to their boat or trailer, they can transport the mussel to another lake, where it will detach and rapidly infest those waters.
Possession or transportation of zebra mussels in Texas is a Class C misdemeanor for the first offense, punishable by a fine of up to $500. A second offense is a Class B misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $2,000 and/or a jail sentence of up to 180 days.
- Before leaving a lake, drain all the water from your boat, its engine, bilge, live wells and bait buckets.
- Clean and inspect your boat, trailer and gear and remove any zebra mussels and wash them thoroughly with hot soapy water above 140 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Dry all compartments of the boat thoroughly.
- You must allow your boat and trailer to sit and completely dry for a week before entering a different body of water.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.