Ray Roberts in December 2021
Anglers test the waters near the dam at Ray Roberts Lake in 2021. The lake is a popular Memorial Day destination.

 Al Key/DRC file photo

Lewisville Lake and Ray Roberts Lake are popular destinations to enjoy the Memorial Day weekend. But if you’re not a regular lakegoer, don’t dive in blind.

The Denton Record-Chronicle has compiled a guide on accessing the lakes, safety and how to avoid a fine or worse from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

