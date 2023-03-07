Showers this evening then thundershowers developing overnight. Storms may produce some hail. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Updated: March 7, 2023 @ 5:25 pm
Brothers Denyrion Keyshuan Skinner and Damonta Jerone Skinner are wanted by the Lewisville Police Department in connection with the Feb. 14 murder of a pawn shop owner.
Two brothers are wanted by the Lewisville Police Department in connection with the Feb. 14 murder of a pawn shop owner.
According to the release, Damonta Jerone Skinner, 19, and Denyrion Keyshuan Skinner, 17, fled to Dallas and are believed to still be in the South Dallas area.
Matt Martucci, a spokesperson for the city of Lewisville, confirmed the two suspects are brothers and said police identified them through their investigation.
Police also arrested JaTevon Marquise Johnson, one of three suspects accused of attempting an armed robbery at Lewisville Pawn Shop, at 962 S. Mill St., that led to the fatal shooting of the 54-year-old shop owner.
“We have one [Johnson] in custody already, and now we've identified these two as two other suspects that we need to find,” Martucci said.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Daniel Will White of Flower Mound.
Police said the incident occurred at about 9:30 a.m. Feb. 14 when three males, all dressed in black hoodies and blue jeans, jumped out of a late-model red Ford Escape.
White was shot in the chest, and the group left the scene in the SUV heading south on Mill Street toward Interstate 35E. White was taken to Medical City Lewisville, where he died a short time later.
Lewisville police are asking for any information on these suspects to call the department tip line at 972-219-8477.
Information also can be submitted anonymously by texting “TipLPD” to 847411 or can be submitted to Denton County Crime Stoppers.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.
