Lewisville pawn shop suspects

Brothers Denyrion Keyshuan Skinner and Damonta Jerone Skinner are wanted by the Lewisville Police Department in connection with the Feb. 14 murder of a pawn shop owner.

Two brothers are wanted by the Lewisville Police Department in connection with the Feb. 14 murder of a pawn shop owner.

According to the release, Damonta Jerone Skinner, 19, and Denyrion Keyshuan Skinner, 17, fled to Dallas and are believed to still be in the South Dallas area.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

0
0
0
0
0