Lewisville police are looking for three men in connection with the shooting of a Lewisville Pawn Shop owner that occurred Tuesday morning. The owner later died at a local hospital, according to the Lewisville Police Department.
According to the news release, at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, three males, all dressed in black hoodies and blue jeans, jumped out of a red Ford Escape SUV.
The three men rushed into the Lewisville Pawn Shop, at 962 S. Mill St., and confronted the owner.
According to the release, one person shot the store owner in the chest, and the three then left the scene in the SUV heading south on Mill Street toward Interstate 35E.
The store owner was taken to Medical City Lewisville, where he died a short time later. His name is not being released at this time.
Detectives are working on developing a better description of the suspects and the getaway vehicle, since the description is vague.
Matt Martucci, a spokesperson for the city of Lewisville, said officers are investigating video surveillance of the pawn shop and got the descriptions of the three people and the vehicle through witnesses.
Martucci also said officers would look into the surrounding businesses’ security cameras to see if they could get a better description of the suspects and vehicle.
All three are wanted for murder since the shooting happened during the commission of an armed robbery, according to the release.
Lewisville police are asking for any information on these suspects and for people with information to call the department tip line at 972-219-8477.
Information also can be submitted anonymously by texting “TipLPD” to 847411 or can be submitted to Denton County Crime Stoppers.
“Any kind of help we can get on finding these suspects is very much appreciated,” Martucci said.
