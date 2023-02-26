A news release from the department said JaTevon Marquise Johnson is one of three suspects accused of attempting an armed robbery at the Lewisville Pawn Shop, at 962 S. Mill St., that led to the 54-year-old shop owner's death.
Johnson is charged with capital murder, and his bail is set at $1 million.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Daniel Will White of Flower Mound, listing a gunshot wound to the chest as the cause of death.
Lewisville police took Johnson into custody at about 6 p.m. Saturday in Dallas, according to the release.
Police said the Feb. 14 incident occurred at about 9:30 a.m., as three males, all dressed in black hoodies and blue jeans, jumped out of a late-model red Ford Escape. White was shot in the chest, and the three left the scene in the SUV heading south on Mill Street toward Interstate 35E.
White was taken to Medical City Lewisville, where he died a short time later.
Johnson’s arrest is part of an ongoing investigation as the search continues for other suspects, police said.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.