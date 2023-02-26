DRC_Police Lights

The Lewisville Police Department has taken an 18-year-old into custody in connection with the Feb. 14 slaying of a local pawn shop owner.

A news release from the department said JaTevon Marquise Johnson is one of three suspects accused of attempting an armed robbery at the Lewisville Pawn Shop, at 962 S. Mill St., that led to the 54-year-old shop owner's death.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

