Desperate to see her dad make payroll for his employees, Katia Ramirez posted a video on TikTok last week asking people to eat at Catrina Grill, her family’s restaurant, which has a location in Lewisville as well as one in Dallas.
A day after her video went viral, diners flooded the restaurants, which ran out of food well before closing.
“I was in my apartment with my roommate and we were talking about how things were going at the restaurant,” Ramirez said, and the roommate told her to make a TikTok video. “I was doubtful, but she told me I didn’t have nothing to lose, so I did it and it worked.”
Six days after the video was posted on TikTok, it had more than 405,000 views and more than 46,000 likes. Ramirez says sales at the restaurant’s two locations have increased by 60% to 70% since then.
“Tacos are cheaper than therapy,” reads a message on one of the establishment’s walls.
Catrina Grill Mexican Kitchen and Bakery, at 383 Huffines Blvd. in Lewisville, is owned by Luis Ramirez, 63, an entrepreneur who emigrated from Irapuato, Mexico, in the 1980s. His first job in Dallas was at a McDonald’s on Montfort Drive, and later he worked as a dishwasher and waiter at Cantina Laredo.
“I had some business ventures in Mexico, a bakery, but I had to migrate here because of the insecurity,” he said. “Arriving here, like all immigrants, I had to ... start at the bottom.”
Some time later, Ramirez was thriving, and in the 1990s he and his business partner, David Treviño, opened their first restaurant in Farmers Branch. Nuevo Leon Mex-Mex restaurant served authentic Mexican food. The establishment grew to other branches on Greenville Avenue and in Oak Lawn.
His ventures were recognized in Bon Appetit and The Dallas Morning News, and he was invited to Hispanic variety shows as an example of a pioneer of authentic Mexican cuisine in the United States, in a territory then dominated by Tex-Mex food.
In 2001, after the Sept. 11 attacks in New York, in addition to other personal circumstances, Ramirez found it impossible to sustain business and closed.
“People were afraid to go outside, and we faced a tough time that was impossible to cope with, plus I decided I wanted more time with my family,” Ramirez said.
After several years as a business consultant, in 2018 Ramirez started a new venture with Catrina Grill, which began by distributing bread and tortillas for other establishments before opening its doors as a restaurant in 2019.
“I wanted to create a Mexican fast food concept where everything was prepared fresh, without preservatives, and with natural ingredients,” Ramirez said. “Here, we sell nostalgia for our cuisine from Mexico and we try to make sure our people find their food here and that other nationalities learn to love our cuisine.”
Catrina Grill offers food by the pound such as barbacoa, carnitas, carne asada, fajita or carne al pastor, as well as enchiladas, tortas, chicken soup, mole, street tacos and their best sellers, pollo asado and tacos de birria.
In addition, the place makes salty and sweet bread, which is sold in the restaurant and distributed to other establishments, and also makes white corn, blue corn and flour tortillas sold per kilo. The business also handles event catering orders and has a drive-thru to serve its customers.
The next generation
Katia Ramirez, 23, is training to become her father’s successor and take over the family business.
She is the youngest of her three sisters and graduated last December from Texas Tech University with a degree in psychology. However, she decided to help her father manage the family business.
The setbacks the business faces come from the COVID-19 pandemic, when business was slow and the Ramirezes pulled money from their family savings to sustain 12 employees.
“In the future, I hope that people who come into our restaurant can feel the love we put into our food, that’s what my dad has always wanted,” Katia Ramirez said. “Maybe one day he will retire, maybe he won’t, but here we want to keep doing the same thing.”
For her father, the most important lesson he wants to leave Katia is to work hard and be kind to all people, something they encourage day by day with small actions. They often allow the use of their restrooms to people who stand on a corner nearby looking for work.
“My father always says that people who come in through our door can have a lot of problems, ... so no matter who they are or where they come from, we are all family here,” said Katia. “And the food sold here is cooked with the love of the workers, of my parents, of their parents, of generations that had this dream and we can finally fulfill.”
Katia said she will be “eternally grateful” to the people of TikTok and her community for supporting her family business and helping all the families who depend on it.
Catrina Grill has two locations: 383 Huffines Blvd. in Lewisville and 3520 N. Buckner Blvd. in Dallas. Their Instagram is instagram.com/catrina_grill.
