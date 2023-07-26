dmn catrina .png

Luis Ramirez, owner of Catrina Grill, and daughter Katia

 Courtesy photo/Dallas Morning News

Desperate to see her dad make payroll for his employees, Katia Ramirez posted a video on TikTok last week asking people to eat at Catrina Grill, her family’s restaurant, which has a location in Lewisville as well as one in Dallas.

A day after her video went viral, diners flooded the restaurants, which ran out of food well before closing.

Tacos de birria with consome (left) and pollo asado (right), served with rice, beans and tortillas, are some of the best selling dishes at Catrina Grill, a restaurant in Lewisville, on Monday, July 24, 2023. Katia Ramirez, the daughter of restaurant owner Luis Gerardo Ramirez, recently posted a TikTok asking for people to visit Catrina Grill, and the video went viral.
Alex Farfan cooks chicken in the kitchen of Catrina Grill, a restaurant in Lewisville, on Monday, July 24, 2023. Katia Ramirez recently posted a TikTok asking for people to visit Catrina Grill, her father Luis Gerardo Ramirez's restaurant, and the video went viral.
