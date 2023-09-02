A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 100F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: September 3, 2023 @ 9:32 am
Digital reporter
Mark Chesnutt and Lee Brice will headline the annual Western Days festival at Old Town Lewisville.
The two-day festival is scheduled for Sept. 29 from 4 to 11:30 p.m. and Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Admission to the festival is free before 5 p.m. on both days. Admission will cost $15 after 5 p.m. but is free for children 12 and under.
Chesnutt will perform on Sept. 29 at 10 p.m., and Brice will perform on Sept. 30 at 10 p.m. Both will be performing at the Republic Services main stage.
Chesnutt has 14 No. 1 hit singles, 23 top 10 singles, four platinum albums and five gold records to his credit.
Brice is one of country music’s hottest stars, with nine No. 1 hits to his name.
In 2020, Brice won Musical Event of the Year in the Country Music Association Awards and Academy Of Country Music Awards with Carly Pearce for their song I Hope You’re Happy Now.
The festival will also feature free children's activities, including pony rides, a petting zoo, a playground and more.
Friday, Sept. 29
6:30 p.m. — Kylie Frey
8:15 p.m. — Joshua Ray Walker
10 to 11:30 p.m. — Mark Chesnutt presented by Bud Light
Saturday, Sept. 30, at the main stage
2 p.m. — Dustin Perkins
3:30 p.m. — Big Joe Walker
5 p.m. — Grace Tyler
6:30 p.m. — Kody West
8:15 p.m. — Giovannie and the Hired Guns
10 to 11:30 p.m. — Lee Brice
The festival will host several other stages where artists will play for the public. The full music lineup can be found online.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached at juan.betancourt@dentonrc.com.
