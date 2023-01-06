The Lewisville Police Department’s assistant chief, Jay Powell, died of cardiac arrest early Friday morning.
Powell, 52, had been with the department since 1994. He was promoted to assistant police chief in 2014 and oversaw department operations, supervised officers in training, the Criminal Investigations Division and Special Operations.
Powell was a lifelong Denton resident and a graduate of Denton High School, the University of North Texas and the FBI’s National Academy.
“I am devastated by this loss both professionally and personally,” Police Chief Kevin Deaver said in a news release. “Chief Powell and I grew up together in the Lewisville Police Department, spending much time together over the last 24 years. He was my friend, and I was honored to work alongside him.”
Lewisville Mayor TJ Gilmore ordered all city flags to be lowered to half-staff until Powell’s funeral. Funeral arrangements are still pending.
“Chief Powell never met a stranger, and was always professional, and built community wherever he went,” Gilmore said. “He loved his community, his family and especially Halloween. Our city mourns his passing.”
Many residents of Denton’s Sundown Ranch neighborhood knew Powell as the “Chainsaw Man” at Halloween, the Denton Fire Department wrote on its Facebook page. The Denton Fire Department along with the Denton County Sheriff’s Office shared their condolences for Powell and his loved ones.
Powell is survived by his wife, Rhonda, and his mother, Becky, and father, Pat.
