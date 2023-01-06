LPD Assistant Chief Jay Powell

Lewisville Police Department Assistant Chief Jay Powell died of cardiac arrest on Friday morning. He lived in Denton’s Sundown Ranch neighborhood, where he was known for his love of Halloween.

 Courtesy photo

The Lewisville Police Department’s assistant chief, Jay Powell, died of cardiac arrest early Friday morning.

Powell, 52, had been with the department since 1994. He was promoted to assistant police chief in 2014 and oversaw department operations, supervised officers in training, the Criminal Investigations Division and Special Operations.

