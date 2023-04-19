An elementary school teacher at Lewisville ISD was arrested Wednesday and is accused of sexually assaulting a child, according to police.
John Collett, a teacher at Camey Elementary School, was arrested by officers from The Colony Police Department and has been accused of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child, according to a Wednesday news release. The Colony is in Denton County.
The department investigated Collett after a parent reported last week that she “grew suspicious of the teacher” after picking up her 10-year-old child from school, police said.
“At this time there are no other known victims,” the release stated, adding that anyone who believes their child was a victim should contact the department by calling 972-624-3949.
In a letter address to families at the district, Lewisville ISD Chief of Middle Schools Chantell Upshaw said Collett was placed on administrative leave and is not allowed at any district facility. Collett was named the student choice teacher of the year award in Denton County in 2022, according to the Best of Denton County annual publication.
“You are receiving this message because it is possible your child was a student at Camey Elementary while [Collett] was a teacher at the campus,” Upshaw wrote. “This news is difficult to hear and I know you may have questions.”
