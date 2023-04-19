An elementary school teacher at Lewisville ISD was arrested Wednesday and is accused of sexually assaulting a child, according to police.

John Collett, a teacher at Camey Elementary School, was arrested by officers from The Colony Police Department and has been accused of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child, according to a Wednesday news release. The Colony is in Denton County.

