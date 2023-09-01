Lewisville Fire Department

The Lewisville Fire Department stresses safety at Lewisville Lake this holiday weekend.

A series of drownings in Lewisville Lake this summer has officials and residents alike concerned. So, for Labor Day weekend, the Lewisville Fire Department is stressing the importance of drowning precautions.

Most recently, Lewisville first responders assisted in locating a deceased person in a part of Lewisville Lake west of Frisco on Tuesday. The man drowned when a boat capsized.

