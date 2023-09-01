A series of drownings in Lewisville Lake this summer has officials and residents alike concerned. So, for Labor Day weekend, the Lewisville Fire Department is stressing the importance of drowning precautions.
Most recently, Lewisville first responders assisted in locating a deceased person in a part of Lewisville Lake west of Frisco on Tuesday. The man drowned when a boat capsized.
Earlier in August, two men drowned near Lewisville’s Lake Park. One swam outside of the public swim area on Aug. 6. The other drowned in the public swim area on Aug. 9.
Over the Fourth of July weekend, three men drowned while swimming in the lake.
Lewisville’s Parks and Recreation Department closed Lake Park’s public swim beach indefinitely shortly after the two swim beach drownings. City spokesperson Matt Martucci said while the public swim beach will remain closed, the rest of the park remains open for the holiday.
There are barricades and signs at the beach. Lewisville officers and staff patrol the park during operating hours. There are no fines or penalties for swimming, Martucci said, but staff will ensure any swimmers exit the water.
The Lewisville Fire Department took part in discussions to close the swim beach. Fire Chief Mark McNeal said the low water level’s impact on the landscape could be a factor in the Lake Park drownings.
“There’s a sandbar people can walk on, not in the swim area itself but south of it,” McNeal said. “You can walk on that sandbar a good long way and then midway through the swim beach, there’s a big hole. No one really knows. But they may think, ‘Hey, we’re walking on ground and we’re going to walk straight back to the swim beach.’ It’s not been an issue when the water level’s higher because you couldn’t walk on the sandbar.”
Swimming at the Lake Park beach might be out of the question. But the chief’s and firefighter/paramedic Joshua Friedrich’s safety tips apply lakewide.
“We want people to enjoy our parks, enjoy the beaches and enjoy their boats,” McNeal said.
Life-saving tips
- Life jackets: It doesn’t matter whether a life jacket is unfashionable, Friedrich said. Bright yellow life jackets are better than the recent incidents firefighters have seen. Life jackets are the difference between life and death in some cases, McNeal said. They also help first responders and other lakegoers spot individuals in the water. There’s no visibility when someone goes under, McNeal said.
- Supervise children: Adults should never leave children unattended as they swim. The child should be in eyesight and within close reach of an adult while swimming.
- Use the buddy system: Whether swimming or boating, don’t go alone. Friedrich said having witnesses who can point out last-seen locations are key to finding drowning victims.
- Avoid alcohol: Just like drinking and driving, alcohol and the lake don’t mix, Friedrich said. Intoxication can impair judgment, slow reaction time and disorient swimmers. Alcohol can also be a factor in dehydration. Drinking plenty of water is essential.
- Know your limits: Everyone has different swimming abilities. Know yours and trust your gut if you don’t feel confident.
- Know the lake: Before going out on the water, Friedrich advised lakegoers get familiar with some basics: Know the geography of the lake, the entry and exit points, and what the weather conditions will look like that day. Additionally, beware of lower water levels that could expose hazardous stumps and rocks that weren’t previously near the water’s surface.
If someone drowns, Friedrich advised witnesses to get to safety, or stay put if already in a safe location, and call 911. Time is of the essence, Friedrich said. The sooner witnesses call, the faster professional divers can respond.
“We come every single time when you call 911,” Friedrich said. “You’re getting your hometown emergency responders … Without hesitation, without a doubt, we’re coming in. We will do everything within our power to keep everybody safe.”
The Lewisville Fire Department’s divers undergo extensive training to save lives and recover victims in case something does go awry,
Three of Lewisville’s divers are certified dive training instructors. The training is strenuous and rigorous, McNeal said. The instructors hold biannual internal training for new drivers and train in tracking frequently.
Station 2, located at 702 E. Main St., is the designated dive station. It houses a fire engine, ambulance, the divers’ vehicle and rescue boat. The station also houses a deep swimming pool for in-water training.
The fire department also mans two boats on the lake, one stationed near Pier 121 Marina and the other stationed near Eagle Point Marina. The boats travel all over Lewisville Lake and they assist other agencies.
“We use sonar to help locate the victims in the water and spend a lot of time making sure [divers] are proficient with that and running search patterns,” McNeal said. “… They are very good at what they do. They spend a lot of time in training to be proficient and safe because it can be a dangerous activity.”
But regardless of any danger to the divers, Friedrich said it’s a firefighter’s job to show up and keep the community safe.
“We go to work, do our job and don’t let things affect us in the middle of it,” Friedrich said. “But when it’s all said and done, when the community celebrates, we celebrate. But when it’s the other way, we feel the loss and mourn that, too. We would rather see people having fun.”
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.