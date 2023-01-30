Warehouse

Bed Bath & Beyond rented this almost 800,000-square-foot warehouse in Lewisville in 2016 for its e-commerce business.

 Majestic Realty

Struggling big box retailer Bed Bath & Beyond is closing its Lewisville distribution center with 374 employees.

All employees are being terminated at the facility at 2900 S. Valley Parkway, which is closing permanently, the New Jersey-based retailer said in a letter to the Texas Workforce Commission.

0
0
0
0
0