A community of almost 150 new homes, some expected to cost more than $1 million, will add to the hundreds already planned in several developments in a small lakeside town in Denton County.
Dallas-based Corson Cramer Development acquired 79 acres in Lakewood Village to develop 146 home sites in two districts called The Enclave of Lakewood Village and The Arbors of Lakewood Village, the firm said Wednesday.
The property is just east of the Lewisville Lake Toll Bridge along Eldorado Parkway. Land development will begin in September or October, and the first homes will be ready for residents by summer of 2025.
“This development will serve one of the fastest-growing regions of Dallas-Fort Worth,” Larry Corson, co-founder and managing director of Corson Cramer Development, said in a statement. “We expect the variety of lot sizes and appealing amenities will make it a highly sought-out place for people to live.”
The Enclave will include 68 50-foot-wide lots for homes from American Legend Homes and Perry Homes starting in the low $500,000s, according to the developer.
Plans for The Arbors include 60 home sites for homes from American Legend and Perry Homes, each on a third of an acre, as well as 18 half-acre lots for local builder Olivia Clarke Homes. Prices in The Arbors will range from the $800,000s to $1.5 million, the developer said.
The site will include a new elementary school to be built by the Little Elm Independent School District, which is expected to open in the fall of 2025, as well as a nature trail and new town hall for Lakewood Village. The town hall complex will include a public park for community events.
“We envision the new town hall area to be a gathering place for residents as well as being a point of pride,” Lakewood Village Mayor Mark Vargus said in a statement.
This is Corson Cramer’s second acquisition in Lakewood Village. The firm is also behind South Oak on the other side of Eldorado Parkway, which will have 520 home sites for Taylor Morrison. The builder is selling and building homes in that project’s second phase.
The town of Lakewood Village sits on a peninsula on Lewisville Lake. Ted Wilson, a housing market analyst for Dallas-based Residential Strategies, said the town has many larger lots and second homes for lakeside living, but that as Dallas-Fort Worth has grown, it has seen more construction of primary residences.
The construction of the Lewisville Lake Toll Bridge, which opened in 2009, helped connect Lakewood Village to Interstate 35 and rest of the metro area, making it easier for residents to access job centers.
“I think today it’s a primary market,” Wilson said.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.