A Dallas developer is planning a community of almost 150 new homes in Denton County's Lakewood Village. Pictured is home construction in Wylie in December 2021.

A community of almost 150 new homes, some expected to cost more than $1 million, will add to the hundreds already planned in several developments in a small lakeside town in Denton County.

Dallas-based Corson Cramer Development acquired 79 acres in Lakewood Village to develop 146 home sites in two districts called The Enclave of Lakewood Village and The Arbors of Lakewood Village, the firm said Wednesday.

The Enclave will include 68 50-foot-wide lots for homes from American Legend Homes and Perry Homes starting in the low $500,000s, according to the developer.
