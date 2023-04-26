Scattered thunderstorms, some strong early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 54F. ENE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
The Lewisville ISD teacher arrested last week sexually assaulted a student on campus after school, police allege in an arrest-warrant affidavit.
John Collett, a teacher at Camey Elementary School, was taken into custody April 19 by The Colony police and faces felony charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child, according to police. Jail records show an additional charge of improper relationship between an educator and student.
Police began investigating last week after a parent told police her 10-year-old daughter said the teacher had sexually abused her on two occasions, the affidavit says.
The child was examined by a nurse and was interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center for North Texas, where she detailed including inappropriate touching and said Collett gave her candy or chocolate before she’d feel tired and fall asleep on his lap, the affidavit says.
Authorities say the abuse occurred when the child was supposed to be at an after-school club, but the girl told police no one else was ever at the meetings. Police later discovered the club exists but meets on a different day of the week, and the girl was not listed as a participant.
A Lewisville ISD official wrote in a letter to families that Collett was placed on administrative leave and is not allowed at any district facilities.
Collett, 56, remained in custody Wednesday, with bail set at $1.05 million. It is unclear whether he has an attorney.
Police have said “there are no other known victims,” but anyone who believes their child may have been abused may contact the department at 972-624-3949.
