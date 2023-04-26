The Lewisville ISD teacher arrested last week sexually assaulted a student on campus after school, police allege in an arrest-warrant affidavit.

John Collett, a teacher at Camey Elementary School, was taken into custody April 19 by The Colony police and faces felony charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child, according to police. Jail records show an additional charge of improper relationship between an educator and student.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags