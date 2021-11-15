One of North Texas’ most successful community developments is now a part of Lewisville.
Starting today, the almost 3,000-acre Castle Hills community northwest of Dallas is part the city of Lewisville.
Begun in the early 1990s, parts of Castle Hills were once located in the town of Hebron, which decades ago deannexed its land to other communities.
Castle Hills remained on the southern edge of Lewisville, growing to more than 4,500 homes, apartments, retail space and offices.
Now the community — a development of Bright Realty — has been annexed into Lewisville, bringing 18,000 residents and more than $3 billion in property value. The annexation has been in the works for years.
Adding Castle Hills will grow Lewisville’s population by almost 20%.
“I’m personally thankful for all of the residents, Lewisville city staff and the Bright organization who performed a massive amount of research and education over the last two years to ensure this annexation moved smoothly, even during one of the most challenging years on record,” Lewisville Mayor TJ Gilmore said in a statement.
The site of Castle Hills dates to the early 1950s, when legendary Dallas businessman H.R. “Bum” Bright began buying up rural land in the area that is now just south of Rayburn Tollway.
“He bought the closest to downtown Dallas he could buy for the lowest price,” son Chris Bright said in a 2019 interview. “The first piece of land — a couple hundred acres — cost $83,000.”
The first families moved into houses in Castle Hills in 1998. The current average home value in Castle Hills is more than $700,000.
With most of the single-family home sites developed, Bright Realty is now concentrating on building offices, apartments and higher-density mixed-use development.
In 2019, Bright Realty opened the first high-rise office building in its Realm mixed-use project. The developer also built hundreds of apartment units and retail space in the project.
Bright Realty is also developing a new office campus on State Highway 121 called Crown Centre.
With Castle Hills becoming a part of Lewisville, the Denton County city will provide services including police and fire, health inspections, animal control, and street and sidewalk maintenance.
“None of this would have been possible without the partnership between Bright Realty and the city of Lewisville that started with city manager Chuck Owens and Mayor Bobbie J. Mitchell in 1996 and continued through a total of six mayors and three city managers, up to and including current mayor Gilmore and city manager Donna Barron,” Bright Realty CEO Chris Bright said in a statement.