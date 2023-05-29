FlashingLights05.JPG
Dallas Morning News file photo

The Lewisville Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old on a murder warrant in a fatal shooting Saturday at Lewisville's Central Park. 

Taylor Blake Hooker of Lewisville is accused of shooting a man in the head at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Lewisville spokesperson Matt Martucci said in an email.

