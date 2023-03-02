Seniors object to rents (copy)
Buy Now

The Lewisville Senior Challenges Coalition works to raise awareness and demand action from elected officials about rising rent prices for low- or fixed-income seniors. When this photo was taken, members asked that their faces not be shown. 

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

This legislative session, the Lewisville Senior Living Challenges Coalition has been busy raising awareness of the dire situation they say Denton County seniors on fixed incomes are facing.

The coalition says that in this housing market, high rent prices are "holding renters like hostages,” “to the point that many low and fixed income persons have been priced out of the market and many more are facing evictions,” Nancy Sansom, a coordinator and spokesperson for the coalition, said in a Feb. 27 newsletter.

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags