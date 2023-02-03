Lewisville seniors
The Lewisville Senior Challenges Coalition works to raise awareness and demand action from elected officials about rising rent prices for low- or fixed-income seniors. The group met with Sen. Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, last month.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

Last fall, a group of Denton County seniors had been meeting in secret to discuss what could be done about their rent prices at the apartment where they lived in Lewisville.

They were living on fixed incomes that didn’t account for the skyrocketing rent prices. With the claim they were “aging into poverty," they formed the Lewisville Senior Challenges Coalition to raise awareness and demand action from elected officials.

