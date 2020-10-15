The Fred P. Herring Recreation Center in Lewisville is closed for voters after a poll worker tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release.
The center at 191 Civic Circle in Lewisville will be sanitized Thursday and will reopen at 7 a.m. Friday with new poll workers helping voters cast their ballots.
The release says Denton County Public Health is conducting contact tracing following the positive test and anyone who has had extended exposure will be notified and asked to quarantine.
This is the first polling place to close due to COVID-19 this election season. A library staffer at the North Branch Library in Denton also tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release, but there’s no indication that the polling site will be closed.
Early voting continues through Oct. 30. Designated polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.