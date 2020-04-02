The city of Lewisville announced Thursday that the assistant fire chief, Mark McNeal, will be taking up the mantle as the chief of the Lewisville Fire Department, according to a news release.
McNeal succeeds Chief Tim Tittle who died in January after battling cancer.
“The Lewisville Fire Department has evolved over the years to meet the needs of the communities we serve,” McNeal said in the release. “I am especially thankful to the men and women of the Lewisville Fire Department for the support and encouragement they have given me and want them to know that I am here to serve them and look forward to what this department will accomplish in the future.”
McNeal has worked at the Lewisville department since 1992 when he became a firefighter and EMT. He became the assistant chief in June 2014. He has a bachelor's degree in Fire Administration.
“Mark McNeal is a dedicated public servant that led our department through the heartbreaking loss of our Chief and now the challenge of COVID-19,” City Manager Donna Barron said in the release. “He has proven to me that he is a true servant leader dedicated to the Lewisville Fire Department and the Lewisville community.”