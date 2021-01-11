After 27 years of public service, Lewisville Mayor Rudy Durham says he will not run for a third term in that office.
“Serving the people of Lewisville on City Council and as their mayor has been the greatest honor I can imagine,” Durham said in a news release. “My goal has always been to keep our city moving forward as a premier place to live, work and play. We’ve had great teamwork from excellent council members and city managers to make that happen.”
Durham, 64, was elected to the Lewisville City Council in 1994. He was first elected as mayor in 2015, and his second three-year term ends in May.
“I love this city,” he said in the news release. “It has been my home pretty much my entire life. I’m not going anywhere.”
A broker and appraiser, Durham was chief appraiser of the Denton Central Appraisal District before retiring in 2019.