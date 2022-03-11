A Lewisville man was sentenced to 45 years in federal prison Thursday after pleading guilty last year to child pornography crimes, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Aliyah George Simpson, 26, pleaded guilty in June 2021 to five counts of production of child pornography and one count of transportation of child pornography. U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and the Flower Mound Police Department got a search warrant for Simpson’s home in 2020 while investigating an individual using an online cloud storage service to transport child porn files.
During the search, investigators found “a number” of images of a child younger than 10 and messages between Simpson and other minors on social media where he induced the teenagers to engage in sexual activity, film themselves and send the recordings to him, according to a news release.
Simpson admitted to abusing the child under 10 multiple times while they were sleeping or unconscious, recording the abuse on phones he owned. The release says he also persuaded two other minors to film themselves in sexually explicit conduct and send the recordings to him.
Simpson will spend 540 months, or 45 years, in federal prison.
ZAIRA PEREZ can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @zairalperez.