The federal Bureau of Land Management announced this week that it has removed from its upcoming auction the oil and gas leases that would have allowed fracking under Lake Lewisville.
Lewisville Lake supplies the drinking water to many North Texas cities, including Denton and Dallas.
State Rep. Michelle Beckley, D-Carrollton, noted that the agency withdrew the leases after just three days of public comment on the offering.
North Texas residents as well as public officials protested the auction, citing possible water contamination from fracking under the lake and the potential failure of the Lewisville Dam, which is undergoing expensive repairs after being damaged by excess rains in 2015.