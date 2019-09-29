Denton faced a Wild West-era style crime spree in 1925. Prohibition began in 1920, partly because barley was needed for World War I soldiers, and it didn’t end until 1933. Scholars believe Prohibition gave rise to organized crime.
The Story gang, a group that newspapers called “toughs,” operated from the Story ranch seven miles south of Argyle. Leaders included Nathan and Yancy Story, Shelby Stiff, Ben Collier and Wilbur Martin.
Jan. 1, 1925, signaled the end of the Story gang’s leniency with the swearing-in of 70-year-old Sheriff William Fry. He came out of retirement to fight the Story gang, vowing to clean up Denton. At age 19, Fry had begun a 35-year tenure as city marshal.
In February 1925, Yancey Story spotted Fry sitting on the east courthouse steps. After slowly circling Denton’s Square twice, Story took two pistol shots at Fry. He missed, chipping the sandstone column base near where Fry sat. Fry returned fire, shattering eastside shop windows.
On March 11, 1925, Yancey Story, Stiff and Martin tied up Sanger Bank night watchman Pack Hamilton, and they dumped him south of Sanger near Clear Creek. They returned to the bank and unsuccessfully attempted to burn through the safe.
Yancy Story, Martin and Cal Wilkinson broke into the Holland Bank in Bell County on March 19, stealing about $40 in pennies. The Bell County sheriff consulted with Fry about the gang’s suspected involvement, concluding they lacked evidence for indictment. Texas Rangers Capt. Tom Hickman began investigating the Story gang in March.
Fry swore Robert Parsons in as deputy sheriff in May 1925. Parsons, a former sheriff who had guarded President William H. Taft, was revered for an 1890 saloon raid that returned order in the Grayson County town of Sherman. His arrival struck fear among gang members.
Gang members became bolder, and they began committing armed robbery during banking hours. Yancey Story and Martin held up the Krum bank on June 9, 1925, after Story sipped a beer with the bank president and asked what would happen if the bank got held up. They returned to the Holland Bank and got away with $1,885. Frightened residents whispered that gang members drew names of law enforcement officers to kill, and Martin drew Parsons’ name.
On Aug. 6, 1925, Martin shot and killed Parsons as he stepped off the curb east of the courthouse on Hickory Street, at Market Square, near present-day Mellow Mushroom. Witnesses saw Martin approach Parsons, saying, “You threatened to kill me,” before shooting Parsons 11 times with two pistols.
Parsons, age 61, lay dead. Fry faced a crisis.