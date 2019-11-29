Denton, TX (76205)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 55F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 55F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.