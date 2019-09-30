On Aug. 6, 1925, Deputy Sheriff Robert Parsons lay dead on East Hickory Street, near present-day Mellow Mushroom, shot 11 times by Story gang member Wilbur Martin in front of multiple witnesses. Terrified residents read detailed newspaper accounts of nine bullets that entered Parsons’ body, and two that grazed him.
Prior to the murder, Parsons recounted telling Martin he heard he was in town to kill him, and that he had a family. Martin stated that Parsons said, “G-----n your wife and babies!” People who knew Parsons said he never cussed.
Martin lived at 1001 Oakland St. in Denton with his wife and two children. Bad health caused him to retire from farming and the tire business. Martin eventually joined the Story gang.
A woman known as Mrs. Taliaferro, Martin’s neighbor, reported his behavior changed. She knew Martin robbed and stole. He didn’t have window shades upstairs, so she kept her shades down day and night because gang members “came in late at night, nude and carried on upstairs.”
At 3 p.m. on Aug. 6, 13-year-old Myron Taliaferro saw Martin with a gun in his hand on the northeast corner of the Square. Myron knew Martin had threatened to kill his uncle, so he rushed to his uncle’s store on the northwest corner of the Square to warn him. Taliaferro waited with a loaded shotgun on the store’s mezzanine, but Martin went east.
Martin met Jess Sewell on the Square and asked for a ride, asking him not to stop because he was afraid of Parsons. Sewell misunderstood and stopped on Hickory Street, near where Parsons was standing. Parsons yelled, “Hey,” to Martin. After shooting Parsons 11 times, Martin waved his arms, saying, “He threatened to kill me. There are his guns and here are mine, and here he is.”
At 3:15 pm, Mrs. Taliaferro saw Martin return home in Sewell’s car. Martin called Texas Ranger Capt. Tom Hickman, offered to surrender and complained that Sheriff William Fry was trying to kill him. Hickman refused to help.
After the murder, Fry assembled at least 50 peace officers at the Denton County Courthouse, including Hickman, National Guardsmen and Dallas police officers. Fry telephoned Martin in a failed attempt to persuade him to give himself up. Machine guns were set up on the lawn of the College of Industrial Arts, now Texas Woman’s University, and neighbors evacuated.
“Go in and kill every g-----n one of them,” bellowed Fry. More than 200 rounds were fired on the house. No one was hit, and 11 gang members filed out of the house with their hands up. Martin came out last with his hands down. A National Guardsman motioned with his rifle to put his hands up. Martin slapped the gun. A retired marshal from Krum with a 10-gallon hat and six-shooters saw Martin’s act of defiance and shot from the hip without drawing a pistol, grazing Martin’s right side. Martin complied and was taken to jail.
Denton’s lawlessness ended with Martin’s arrest. Nathan and Yancey Story and 21 gang members were arrested. The grand jury returned 81 indictments against the gang members, with 26 indictments for Yancey Story.
Because Denton residents wanted revenge after being intimidated for so long, Martin was granted a change of venue to Dallas on Aug. 27. After a weeklong trial, a Dallas jury found Martin guilty of murder and sentenced him on Oct. 11 to 99 years in prison. Martin was eventually paroled, and in 1935, he got drunk, attacked his wife with a hammer, and was killed by his son, Duane, who was later incarcerated for killing a federal marshal.
Fry was paralyzed by a stroke in 1926 and was bedridden until his death in 1930. Fry lived in Denton’s oldest house built around a log cabin at 1717 N. Locust St. It was razed in 1967 and replaced with apartments. He’s buried in Denton’s IOOF Cemetery. Fry Street is named for the Fry family.
Fry kept his promise to clean up Denton’s lawlessness. He’s arguably one of Denton County’s best sheriffs.