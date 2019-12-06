Union representatives for Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas employees announced they will picket the group's board meeting Saturday morning in Fort Worth.
The nonprofit serves 114 counties from the Panhandle to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.
A collective bargaining agreement between the legal aid group and its employees, represented by the Union of Legal Aid Workers, expired last December and has been extended several times. Among the sticking points, according to a union press release, is current salary scales, which are lower than employees at similar legal nonprofits, such as Disability Rights Texas and Lone Star Legal Aid, which provides comparable services to low-income families in Central and East Texas.
In North Texas, the nonprofit group provides legal aid to low-income families in Denton, Wise, Cooke, Jack and Montague Counties with branch offices in Denton, McKinney, Dallas, Fort Worth, Weatherford and beyond.
The corporation gets some of its funding from a legal services corporation in Washington, D.C., that supports legal aid organizations in all 50 states. Additional funding comes from the state and from private donors.
A third Texas nonprofit, Texas RioGrande Legal Aid, provides legal aid services to 68 Southwest Texas counties.