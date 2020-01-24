The Sanger Public Library will host a talk on retirement planning as part of a new "Great Conversations" series beginning Thursday, Feb. 6.
Chad Drake, an Ameriprise advisor, will give a talk entitled "Retirement on Your Terms" beginning at 6 p.m. The event is free, but reservation tickets are recommended and available online at eventbrite.com/e/retirement-on-your-terms-tickets-91226285275.
The event is organized as a collaboration between Denton Toastmasters of Toastmasters International, the Lewisville Chamber of Commerce and the library.
The library is located at 501 Bolivar St., Sanger.