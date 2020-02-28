Every four years, our calendar gains an extra day — Feb. 29. Every four years, people that have defied the odds 1-1,461 celebrate their birthdays on the actual day they were born.
Adding the extra day syncs up our calendar to revolutions around the sun. Although our calendar marks 365 days, it actually takes the earth 365 days and six hours to complete its revolution around the sun. Other planets also have leap years, according to NASA.
This year, Ponder resident Ruby Gora will finally turn a year old. She was born on leap day in 2016, so she’s technically 4 years old, but Saturday will mark her first real birthday.
Her mother, Cecilia Gora, said it’s a running joke in her family that her mother jinxed her daughter’s birthday.
“My water broke a whole month early and she wasn’t supposed to be born until March 29, so we always joke that my mom jinxed me,” Gora said. “[My mom] said it would be so exciting to have her on leap year and I said we didn’t want that. Who would want a birthday on leap year?”
Gora and her family spent Friday shopping around to prepare for Ruby’s birthday party on Saturday, which will include a smash cake for the guest of honor herself.
In previous years, they’ve celebrated Ruby’s birthday on Feb. 28 to keep the celebrations within the same month, and to not impose on a cousin’s birthday on March 1.
“This is going to be her first birthday in Texas,” Gora said. “We just moved here from California, [so a birthday here] would be pretty special.”
Denton resident Lexie Smith said she gets really excited on her birthday and celebrates on both days. On her 21st, however, she had to wait an extra day, even after she explained her situation when trying to get alcoholic drinks.
“I’ll take the 28th most of the time because I want my birthday to come sooner,” Lexie said.
Lexie was born Feb. 29, 1996 and on Saturday, she’ll turn “6 years old,” or 24 years old. She said she’ll be at a graduate school orientation Saturday before going out for dinner with her husband.
“You know in school when someone is like, ‘Name an interesting fact about yourself,’” Lexie said. “That was always my interesting fact. There’s not a lot of people that share that birthday with me.”
Anytime she’s met someone with a Feb. 29 birthday, Smith said they become fast friends.
Erin and Joshua Eller of Cross Roads said they thought it would be cool to have a leap day baby and tried to induce labor naturally with spicy food and exercise.
“I wanted [a leap day baby] because all of the special days in our life revolve around a holiday,” Erin said. “We just thought it would be cool to have a holiday baby.”
Erin said the leap day helps her family feel a connection to her father, who died in 2010 and loved frogs.
“If you’re going to have a birthday, it might as well be on a cool day,” Joshua said. “It’s cool for her to tell people about. Every four years we make sure we go all out, have tons of people [over] and give her whatever she wants.”
The leap day baby herself, Kennedy, listed several things her family was going to do for her second/eighth birthday.
“I know that my cousin ... will play the guitar and that my aunt’s ... going to sing,” Kennedy said. “And we’re having like 60 people coming, and we’re going to play lots of games and a lot of my friends are coming, too.”