The Denton chapter of the League of Women Voters and the Denton County Homeless Coalition have organized a panel discussion on affordable housing issues Thursday evening in Corinth.
An expert panel will discuss what makes housing affordable and whether the county faces an affordable housing crisis. Attendees will learn what the future holds and how they can play a role as a citizen and voter.
The discussion begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the meeting room at CoServ, 7701 S. Interstate 35E in Corinth.
For more information, visit lwvdenton.org.