Former Denton City Council member Alison Maguire’s legal battle will continue into the new year with a new motion and new lawsuit challenging her November recall election.
The new motion comes nearly a week after the Second Court of Appeals in Fort Worth dismissed Maguire’s original lawsuit challenging the interpretation of recall elections under the city charter.
In the Dec. 22 decision, the court pointed out that the relief that Maguire sought was rendered “moot” because the Nov. 8 election had already taken place.
After the ruling, Maguire’s attorney Richard Gladden argued that if one confines the voters to those who were formerly in the old District 4, only 3,505 votes had been cast. Further, 5,840 voters who are no longer in the new District 4, including a plaintiff in Maguire’s lawsuit, weren’t allowed to vote in November’s recall election.
Gladden pointed out that when the court of appeals ruled the issue moot, they should have also vacated the previous ruling in trial court and started the whole process over from scratch.
“They dismissed it but didn’t say they were vacating the previous ruling,” Gladden said.
As for the new lawsuit, Gladden filed it on Dec. 20 and listed Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth as a defendant and asked the court to offer declaratory relief, interim injunctive relief and permanent injunctive relief.
“We agree with the appellate court’s opinion and ultimate conclusion of the Plaintiffs’ appeal and we are aware of the new lawsuit that has been filed and it is currently being reviewed by the City Attorney’s Office,” Hudspeth said in a Dec. 28 email to the Record-Chronicle. “Throughout this process I remain focused on fiscal responsibility and am concerned with any continued burden in legal fees on our tax payers.”
In the new lawsuit, Gladden claims that the election code violations due to the ambiguousness of the city charter in regards to recall elections affected the outcome of the recall election and the results, which Hudspeth presided over, “was not ‘the true outcome’ because ‘illegal votes were counted’ or because eligible voters were ‘prevented’ from voting” and that two of the plaintiffs “were unlawfully deprived of their right to vote in the recall election” due to the interpretation of the city charter.
Gladden said that they are requesting a visiting judge from outside of Denton County to hear the new lawsuit. He pointed out that the outcome of the litigation remains important for several reasons, including that more than 5,000 voters in Maguire’s previous district before the late 2021 redistricting weren’t allowed to vote.
He said that approximately 60% of those 5,000 voters voted for Maguire to represent them for a full two-year term.
“Thus, the outcome of the recall election does not represent ‘the will’ of the voters who elected Alison,” Gladden said.
Gladden further claimed that now voters in old and new District 4 no longer have a single-member district representative on the city council, though District 3 Rep. Jesse Davis does represent those voters from the former District 4. They simply didn’t elect him to do so.
“Because of the current 3-to-3 stalemate on the City Council concerning several important matters of public policy, the ‘will’ of the city’s voters, at-large, has also been and is being unlawfully obstructed,” Gladden said.
