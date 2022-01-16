A candidate to head the Denton County Republican Party has filed a lawsuit alleging political consultant Matt Armstrong, chief administrator for Denton County Precinct 1, was compensated to work for his campaign before switching sides and using confidential information against him.
The lawsuit was filed Jan. 6 in the 362nd Judicial District Court by Brent Hagenbuch, against Matt Armstrong and Grassroutes Public Relations, Armstrong’s Flower Mound-based business. Hagenbuch is a business owner who currently serves as the second vice chair of political affairs for the Denton County Republican Party. Armstrong was appointed Precinct 1 chief administrator at the beginning of 2021, when Commissioner Ryan Williams was sworn in.
Hagenbuch announced the lawsuit via a Jan. 7 news release and attached the lawsuit document. He referred any questions to Arlington-based attorney Frank Hill.
The lawsuit alleges that on or about Aug. 3 of last year, Hagenbuch formed an agreement with Armstrong to have him join his campaign team for his run for Denton County Republican Party chair. Armstrong was paid for consulting services in that agreement, the lawsuit states, and was also given “confidential information” to help in the campaign effort. At some point after, Hagenbuch alleges, Armstrong began working with his opponent and used that information against him.
“Armstrong was excited to be a part of the team and made representations to Plaintiff of his desire to help Plaintiff get elected,” the lawsuit reads. “Armstrong then used the confidential information he was entrusted with as a means to boost Plaintiff’s competitor’s campaign and harm Plaintiff’s campaign.”
The opponent is not named in the lawsuit, and Hill said only that the issue may come up as the case moves along. According to the state’s filing website, only two candidates were listed for Denton County Republican Party chair: Hagenbuch and Connie Hudson. The filing deadline for county chair candidates passed in December, after current chair Jayne Howell announced in July that she wouldn’t be seeking reelection.
Hudson is currently the party’s third vice chair of precinct development, although her filing status for the chair election is listed as “rejected.” In an email response, Hudson suggested her campaign was ongoing, but she gave no specifics as to why her filing had been rejected.
“We are trying to work through the situation in a respectable and honorable way,” Hudson wrote.
The lawsuit formally accuses Armstrong of fraud and breach of contract, with Hagenbuch seeking monetary compensation, a temporary restraining order and a temporary injunction against Armstrong. Hill clarified that Hagenbuch ultimately wants the return of the consulting costs and the confidential information.
“We’re seeking the return of [the information] and prohibition of using any of it against my client,” Hill said. “He was assured the defendant would be loyal to him and work in only his best interest. He wants the $16,000 back and any other attorney fees. … It has every potential to be done fairly quickly.”
Reached by phone Saturday, Armstrong said he had found out about the lawsuit over a week ago but hadn’t yet been formally notified. He learned attempts were made to serve him court documents on Monday and Tuesday, at his Grassroutes office and then at the Denton County Administrative Courthouse, but said he was not present at either and that nothing was left for him.
“I’m going to have to call his attorney Monday just to get served,” Armstrong said. “I’m eagerly trying to get it.”
Armstrong said he would have to review the lawsuit further before commenting on the allegations, but said he isn’t concerned with what he’s seen so far.
“I am not the least bit worried about it,” Armstrong said. “I look forward to all the facts coming out, and when they do, I’ll be in good shape.”
In the initial news release, Hagenbuch also asked Denton County to address Armstrong’s consulting work, citing a policy stating “no employee shall engage in outside employment, including self-employment, where such employment would constitute a conflict of interest or would adversely affect the employee’s performance in the County.”
The lawsuit makes no mention of that concern. Armstrong said his personal business is kept separate from his work at the county, to which he dedicates the necessary amount of time. He also provided a written statement from Williams, whose campaign he was a political consultant for.
“Matt was my political consultant during my race, and we work extremely well together,” Williams wrote. “Matt is also involved in politics in his free time outside of his work for Denton County, and that does not have any bearing or effect on the office of Denton County Commissioner Precinct One.”
A temporary injunction hearing for the case has been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 24. That temporary injunction would prevent further use or possession of the confidential information. The lawsuit also states Hagenbuch should be entitled to a permanent injunction regarding the information. The nature of that information is not referenced in the document.
“Typically, we’ll be contacted by an attorney who represents the defendant, there will be a discussion, and it could resolve at that point,” Hill said. “If not, there will probably be a hearing to determine what confidential information, if any, he still has.”
