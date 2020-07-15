All proceeds from Denton's Backing the Blue annual fundraiser Saturday will go toward helping Denton Officer Urban Rodriguez.
Backing the Blue's fifth annual fundraiser will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Arby's, 2313 Colorado Blvd. The organization raises money for Denton County law enforcement officials and their families when they're injured or killed, according to its website.
Rodriguez was shot while on duty in October 2019 during a traffic stop and was recovering at a rehabilitation center in Colorado soon after.
Money raised in the fundraiser will go toward helping Rodriguez get a van. The fundraiser, Wheels for Urban, has raised $6,440 of its $45,000 goal as of Tuesday, according to a social media post.