Texas and Denton County court data show that while case filings for some offenses dropped last year, the number of family violence cases increased.
In a year where people were encouraged to stay home more, local organizations and law enforcement worried that increased time at home with abusers would lead to more abuse due to heightened stress from the pandemic. Now that 2020 has come to an end, local entities have finalized some numbers relating to domestic violence for the year.
Michael Graves, the chief of the Domestic Violence Division at the Denton County District Attorney’s Office, said his division saw a rise in misdemeanor family violence cases — but felony cases skyrocketed.
“There has definitely been way more of a rise,” Graves said. “Felony family violence [cases] rose much higher, in terms of percentage. … If you take a look at felony cases filed with our office, in 2019 there were 557, and then in 2020, we had 803. Looking at the percentage, you not only have 250 more cases, but a 45% increase overall.”
Donna Bloom, the director of legal services at Denton County Friends of the Family, said felony family violence cases range from impeding breath or circulation offenses and assault causing serious bodily injury. The local nonprofit supports victims of abuse.
Other cases include continuous violence against the family — when law enforcement finds a person has committed a family violence offense two or more times in a span of 12 months — and assault family violence enhanced, when someone who was convicted of the crime later commits the offense again.
The increase in misdemeanor family violence cases rose from about 1,100 to 1,230, Graves said. He said this increase doesn’t differ too much from his office’s yearly increase.
According to the Texas Family Code, family violence spans acts of assault, sexual assault, injury, harm or threats causing imminent fear of harm among people who are members of the same family, live in the same household, are in intimate relationships or have children together.
Graves said his division also handles permanent protective orders. While they saw an increase in court cases filed, he said there was a decrease in protective order applications from 452 in 2019 to 347 in 2020.
“My guess on that would be people not thinking the courts were open or not knowing how to necessarily file one since they weren’t able to get into the court at the time because our office is in the courthouse,” Graves said. “I would theorize it would be due to a lack of knowledge, unfortunately.”
Bloom said the number of calls that came to the organization’s crisis line increased from 2,389 in 2019 to 2,932 last year.
Referrals to the nonprofit from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services increased by 60% in the past year, from 299 in 2019 to 480 in 2020.
While the nonprofit also has an emergency shelter for victims of violence, Bloom said it’s probably the biggest misconception that people need to be taken into the shelter to receive help. She added that most of the work Friends of the Family does is outside of emergency shelters.
The most common legal avenues she said they help victims seek are obtaining different types of protective orders, divorce and child custody and releasing victims from financial liabilities.
“There are important protections that aren’t necessarily lawsuits,” Bloom said. “There are protections in the [Texas] Property Code that allow victims of sexual assault and family violence to be released from liability of your lease if staying [would be] unsafe, and we help victims avail themselves of those protections to not suffer financial consequences.”
Bloom said most family violence cases don’t go to jury trials because many defendants take plea deals, but the ones that do have continuously been pushed back as the state still isn’t conducting jury trials due to the pandemic. Graves said those cases have been pushed back two to three years.
“There’s a lot of backups, and you can imagine on the victim’s side how extraordinarily challenging that is,” Bloom said. “Most victims want to put this moment in time behind them. They want to move on with their lives.”
But any kind of proceeding that requires them to come before a judge has gone smoothly via Zoom, she said, such as for protective orders or plea deals. Zoom has been a staple throughout the pandemic as a video-chat platform that can host dozens of people in one session for socially distanced gatherings, including court functions.
Throughout the past year, Bloom said many of their clients have cited COVID-19-related stressors as an increase in family violence.
A victim becoming more financially dependent on their abuser — whether it’s for child care or because the victim lost their job — can create more opportunities for abuse, she said.
“The ability for abusers working from home to monitor them — we’ve heard that,” Bloom said. “In the past, she might have gotten a breather if he’s at work. But if he’s now working from home, he’s able to monitor her every move because he has the flexibility. She’s not getting time to herself, time to plan, to address her safety needs.”
Bloom said she sees a silver lining in her line of work even throughout the pandemic. She said the health crisis pushed Denton County Friends of the Family into the 21st century in terms of technology, and they’re now able to better reach their clients.
“This remote work and these video platforms we’re now using to reach clients are giving victims the highest level of access to our services that they’ve ever had,” Bloom said. “Our no-show rate is dramatically different. Clients don’t have to figure out transportation to get to our office, don’t have to take off work. They can sit in their car or take a break or find a private place to access the video platform we’re using and see me. And I can see them. And we can talk.”
Victims of abuse can call or text the organization’s 24/7 crisis line at 940-382-7273.