Tuesday is election day for the primary runoff races — the last chance to help decide whose name is listed on the November ballots.
Denton County voters will have at least two races to weigh in on regardless of party affiliation.
Nearly double the number of ballots were cast for Democrats in Denton County compared with their Republican peers during the early voting period that ended Friday, according to information from the Denton County Elections Administration.
In total, Democrats cast 12,020, or 66%, of the 18,123 early votes in the primary races. The parties were much closer during the March 3 primary races, when Democrats cast 45% of the 68,233 early votes cast in that election.
Democrats outvoted their Republican neighbors in every age group excluding those between the ages of 71 and 90.
Voters casting a ballot Tuesday will need at least one of several valid IDs. Included on that list are a driver's license, election ID certificate, concealed handgun license, U.S. military ID and a passport.
Gov. Greg Abbot's July 2 executive order mandating that masks be worn in most businesses or public buildings provided an exemption for voting sites. As reported in The Texas Tribune, the governor said polling places — as well as churches — were "two exemptions that are based upon constitutional purposes."
"Your constitutional rights are not voided simply because of a pandemic," Abbott told KBTX in Bryan.
Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and are scheduled to stay open until 7 p.m. Polling sites for both Democrats and Republicans were complied by the Denton Record-Chronicle, and voters can look up their site through a portal available through the Denton County Elections Administration website.
Those voting in the Republican elections will be able to pick between Elizabeth Beach and Brian Walker as their justice on the 2nd Court of Appeals. They'll also have a say in the only local election, between Derbha Jones and Jim Johnson for the 431st Judicial District.
The winner will face Diana Weitzel, the sole Democrat running for the seat, come November.
The ultimate winner will replace outgoing District Judge Jonathan Bailey, who announced he would not seek reelection two days after receiving a public admonition.
Local voters participating in the Democratic elections might have a say in as many as three elections: U.S. senator, U.S. representative for District 24 and railroad commissioner.
State Sen. Royce West and retired Air Force pilot MJ Hegar are battling to see who will face off against incumbent Republican Sen. John Cornyn.
Candace Valenzuela and Kim Olson are running for the chance to face Republican Beth Van Duyne in the Nov. 3 general election for U.S. representative, District 24. The seat was left vacant after Republican Kenny Marchant decided not to seek reelection.
The 24th Congressional District includes parts of southeast Denton County.
Finally, Democrats Chrysta Castañeda and Roberto R. "Beto" Alonzo are in the final heat to determine who will take on Republican James Wright, who unseated incumbent Ryan Sitton during the primary races for Texas railroad commissioner.