Updated: January 5, 2023 @ 2:24 pm
Dylan Ricciardella died Christmas Eve after experiencing a medical emergency. The Lantana community is raising money to help the family with medical costs.
Public safety reporter
The Lantana community is raising funds for the medical and funeral costs of a local family who's son unexpectedly died on Christmas Eve.
Dylan Ricciardella was a 17-year-old student at Guyer High School. he suffered a medical emergency on Dec. 24 that required him to be airlifted by helicopter.
The cost to airlift Ricciardella was more than $25,000, according to a GoFundMe created on behalf of the family.
As of Thursday afternoon, the GoFundMe had raised $12,550 from 140 donors. The fundraiser has a goal of $30,000.
Ricciardella was passionate about technology, cars and trains and he aspired to design luxury automobiles, his obituary reads. He was known for his uncanny wit and smile that could light up a room.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
