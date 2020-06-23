Two house fires in Lantana Tuesday morning were caused by lightning strikes and are total losses, officials said.
Denton County Emergency Services received 12 calls regarding lightning strikes in southern Denton County Tuesday morning, Director Jody Gonzalez said. Lantana also saw 4.5 inches of rain Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
“There were three calls in Argyle, two of them in Lantana were full-blown structure fires,” Gonzalez said. “Other [calls] may have been lightning strikes, but two fires were found.”
The two affected homes in the 8300 block of Canyon Crossing and 1500 block of Haverford Lane are about 1.5 miles apart. Gonzalez said the fire at Canyon Crossing around 6:38 a.m. was a working fire, meaning that flames were coming out through the roof.
Assistant Fire Chief Michael Lugo of the Argyle Fire District said the houses are total losses after the fire.
"We had five total houses hit by lightning that we responded to," Lugo said. "One in Bartonville [at 5:50 a.m.] had a bit of fire. Two out of three in Lantana actually caught fire."
Argyle Fire District also received a lightning strike call in Northlake around 6:18 a.m.
Lantana received the most amount of rain in Denton County Tuesday following a rainy night, said Juan Hernandez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
The city of Denton saw about an inch of rain Tuesday. Denton Enterprise Airport saw 3.87 inches of rain since Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Homes on Bellemead Drive and Hillcrest Street, south of University Drive, experienced power outages for about an hour around 6:23 a.m. Tuesday. City of Denton spokesperson Ryan Adams said it was due to a blown fuse from lightning.
Hernandez said Denton County residents can expect ongoing light rain early Tuesday afternoon. More thunderstorms will develop later in the afternoon, but they won’t be severe, and a heavy downpour is possible.
Wednesday will be dry with a high of 88 degrees, Hernandez said.