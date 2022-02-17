Denton police direct traffic while a crew cleans up a vehicle wreck between the Dallas Drive and Teasley Lane exits on northbound Interstate 35E on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Denton, Texas. The crash happened earlier this morning and had lanes on both north and southbound Interstate 35E closed, according to authorities.
Denton police direct traffic, while a crew cleans up a vehicle wreck between the Dallas Drive and Teasley Lane exits on northbound Interstate 35E on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Denton, Texas. The crash happened earlier this morning had lanes on both north and southbound Interstate 35E closed, according to authorities. The Denton Fire Department first alerted the public to crashes around 4:27 a.m. Both crashes, on the highway between Dallas Drive and Teasley Lane, involved semi trailers.
All lanes on Interstate 35E are now open again after a crash earlier this morning led to lane closures on both the north and southbound interstate lanes, authorities say.
While there were multiple crashes this morning due to the back-up on both sides, the two major crashes involved tractor trailers between Dallas Drive and Teasley Lane. The drivers of the tractor trailers were both taken to the hospital and the cause for both crashes remains under investigation.
The Denton Fire Department first alerted the public to crashes around 4:27 a.m. First responders were first dispatched around 4 a.m. to a major crash where a tractor trailer in the northbound lanes had rolled over.
Lanes were shut down while first responders worked to pull out a driver in the northbound lanes who was trapped inside an overturned rig, according to a tweet from the Fire Department. That driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Police Department.
"The vehicle appeared to leave the roadway and turned over in the center median," Denton police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said. "The cause of that crash remains under investigation."
While police and fire units were working through that first crash, they found out about a second crash in the southbound lanes. That semi-trailer had jackknifed and struck the guardrails. The driver was also taken to a hospital for observation.
Cunningham said other crashes happened during the morning as traffic was backed up on both sides of the highways.
Both the Denton police and fire departments encouraged motorists this morning to take alternate routes.
By 9 a.m., all lanes were open once again on both sides of the highway.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
