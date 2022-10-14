 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Woman helped Denton County cultivate vegetables, avoid hunger

  • Comments
1916 canning demonstration

A 1916 photo shows Denton County tomato club girls canning tomatoes.

 Courtesy/Denton County Office of History and Culture

While World War I raged, hunger stalked Europeans whose countries were at war. Americans also suffered the consequences of military requisitions and naval blockades. Food shortages included butter, margarine, cooking fat, sugar, potatoes, coffee, tea, fruit and meat because of insufficient cattle feed. The U.S. government introduced voluntary rationing in 1918; it became mandatory during World War II.

Denton County had a powerful ally in the effort in Edna Westbrook Trigg, who helped ease local food shortages.

Annetta Ramsay
Edna Westbrook Trigg

A 1945 Denton Record-Chronicle photo shows Edna Westbrook Trigg (seated), daughter Eloise Trigg Johnson (standing), granddaughter Eloise Grumbine (on floor), with great-granddaughter Suzanne Grumbine, at Trigg's house at 602 W. Parkway St. in Denton.

ANNETTA RAMSAY, Ph.D., has lived and worked in Denton for many years.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred