Shown is an outline of the Peters Colony — the name for four empresario land grants between the Republic of Texas and a group of English and English-born investors in the 19th century — and the North Texas counties it covered.
Carter G. Woodson, a founder of the Association for the Study of African American History, came up with the idea of the celebration that became Black History Month.
AP file photo
February is Black History Month, honoring the contributions of African Americans. Carter G. Woodson is known as the father of Black history. Born in Virginia to formerly enslaved parents, he was the second African American to earn a doctorate from Harvard University. As a historian, Woodson believed African American history was neglected.
More than a half-century after the abolition of slavery, in 1926, Woodson proposed a Black History Week. He chose the second week of February because it coincided with Frederick Douglass’ Feb. 14 birthday and Abraham Lincoln’s Feb. 12 birthday. Douglass, a former slave, founded the abolitionist movement that helped end slavery. Lincoln emancipated slaves.
Woodson hoped Black History Week could broaden awareness of African American contributions. The celebration took hold in communities across America, although it wouldn’t receive national recognition for many years.
Denton County’s first enslaved Africans arrived in North Texas in the 1840s with the Peters Colony, the name for four empresario (entrepreneur) land grants between the Republic of Texas and a group of English or English-born investors. Peters Colony organizers based in Louisville, Kentucky, recruited colonists to settle North Texas, including Denton County. The investors planned to take half of the colonists’ land as payment.
Slavery was abolished in 1807 in England, but the English settlers brought enslaved Africans with them. According to the Texas State Historical Association, Denton County had 10 enslaved Africans in 1850; the population grew to 300 by 1860.
Black History Week became Black History Month when the country faced racial injustice protests in the 1960s. Universities began recognizing Black History Month, with the first celebration at Ohio’s Kent State University.
During the 1976 U.S. Bicentennial Celebration, 50 years after Black History Week began, President Gerald Ford recognized February as Black History Month. Ford challenged Americans to “seize the opportunity to honor the often-neglected accomplishments of Black Americans.” Every U.S. president since Ford has recognized Black History Month. Other countries, including England and Canada, also devote a month to Black history.
ANNETTA RAMSAY, Ph.D., has lived and worked in Denton for many years.