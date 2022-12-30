Black-eyed peas

The Southern tradition of eating black-eyed peas for good luck in the new year dates back to the 1860s. 

 Dallas Morning News file photo

Many Americans, especially in the South, eat the holy trinity of lucky foods — black-eyed peas, greens and cornbread — on New Year’s Day. Tradition holds the peas represent coins, the greens dollars and the cornbread gold. My mother is a native Texan who followed the black-eyed pea tradition, serving them on New Year’s Day for good luck.

But how did black-eyed peas become a New Year’s Day tradition associated with luck?

Annetta Ramsay
Fresh peas

Fresh black-eyed peas are harvested in the summer. 

ANNETTA RAMSAY, Ph.D., has lived and worked in Denton for many years.

