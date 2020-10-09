Woodrow Wilson has more Denton tributes than any other president. Woodrow and Wilson streets intersect to mark the boundaries of the Southeast Denton neighborhood. An undeveloped floodplain known as Woodrow park sits on the edge of Southeast Denton. Woodrow Wilson Elementary School is in Idiot’s Hill.
During Wilson’s second term, the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic killed at least 50 million people worldwide, including an estimated 675,000 Americans.
According to John Barry’s The Great Influenza: The Story of the Deadliest Pandemic in History, Wilson failed to provide pandemic leadership. He acknowledged it privately, since his oldest daughter, his personal secretary, multiple Secret Service members and even the White House sheep contracted the virus. He focused on getting through World War I, never speaking publicly about the pandemic.
Great Britain and the U.S. stayed silent about the flu, aided by Britain’s Defense of the Realm Act and the U.S. Sedition Act. The virus was called the Spanish Flu because Spanish journalists did their job and reported on it when it reached neutral Spain, but the novel virus likely began in a Kansas Army camp where nearby farmers burned pig manure. Army medical officials saw the threat, unsuccessfully urging the government to halt troop transport. Influenza rocketed through trenches, killing more soldiers than did bullets.
President Wilson contracted the virus on April 3, 1919, shortly after arriving in Paris to negotiate the treaty that would end World War I. White House doctor Cary Grayson documented Wilson’s illness in a letter to a friend: “The president was suddenly taken violently sick with the influenza at a time when the whole of civilization seemed to be in the balance.” Wilson was too weak to sit up in bed, with violent coughing fits, body aches, gastrointestinal symptoms and a 103-degree fever. Grayson told reporters the president contracted a cold from Paris’ chilly weather. On April 5, 1919, The Associated Press reported Wilson was “not stricken” with influenza.
Biographer A. Scott Berg documented Wilson’s severe disorientation. Twice, he became fixated on furniture he mistakenly believed had disappeared from his room. Wilson became paranoid, convinced French spies surrounded him.
Historians agree Wilson’s behavior changed. Chief White House Usher Irwin Hoover recalled: “Something queer was happening in his mind. One thing was certain. [H]e was never the same after his little spell of sickness.” Medical experts documented lasting Spanish flu effects, including mental disturbances, confusion and cardiovascular complications.
Wilson recovered, but the virus left him exhausted, easily confused, less predictable and unable to grasp concepts that had previously been easy. He began negotiations hoping to “go easy” on Germany, but after his illness he joined French Prime Minister George Clemenceau in negotiating a harsh agreement that sparked German nationalism and gave Adolf Hitler a platform, setting the stage for World War II.
In October 1919, a massive stroke paralyzed Wilson’s left side, partially blinding him. Cardiovascular flu complications may have made him vulnerable to a stroke. Although the American public wasn’t aware, Wilson’s wife, Edith took over in what medical historian Howard Markel called a secret presidency. Sen. Albert Fall remarked, “We have a petticoat government! Wilson is not acting! Mrs. Wilson is President!” The 25th Amendment, passed in 1967, attempted to establish clearer protocols for replacing an impaired president.
Wilson was the first Southerner elected president since Zachary Taylor in 1848. He was generally considered a good president, although his racist policies have recently come under fire. Wilson resegregated the federal government that had been desegregated for decades.
In June 2020, Princeton University’s Board of Trustees removed Wilson’s name from its public policy school and its oldest residential college. According to Princeton President Christopher Eisgruber: “Wilson’s racism was significant and consequential, even by standards of his own time.”