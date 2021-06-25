What happened in Denton after that first Juneteenth

Denton’s recent celebration of Juneteenth featured music, cookouts and a parade at Denton’s Fred Moore Park. Juneteenth started in Texas on June 19, 1865, when Union Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston announcing that Texas’ estimated 250,000 slaves were free. The Juneteenth celebration that followed was pure jubilation.
Slavery died a slow death in Texas.
According to historian Henry Louis Gates Jr., not all slaves were freed immediately, or even soon. Most enslaved Black people were concentrated in plantations and farms near the Brazos River in East and South Texas. Owners reluctant to give up free labor waited to release slaves, or simply refused. Some African Americans who attempted to leave were killed.
Next steps for the newly freed Black people were uncertain. Many settled in enclaves, which were distinct cultural areas surrounded by white residents. Texas had many freedmen towns. Cities within cities offered residents safety, hope and empowerment.
A group of African Americans settled in the White Rock Lake area in Dallas. According to L.T. Lambert and the Rev. Willie Clark, 27 families dissatisfied with living conditions in Dallas moved to Denton in 1875, along present-day Wilson Street. They called their new home Freedman Town, a bow to Quaker abolitionists. The group included the Cochran, Crawford, Hall, Hembrey, Lambert, Lawson, Maddox and Russell families. They went into the woods to cut timber for Freedman Town’s first church, Saint James African Methodist Episcopal.
According to researcher Chelsea Stallings, another Denton enclave, Peach Orchard, was a mile and a half northeast of Denton’s Square on Mingo Road. Denton librarian Laura Douglas identified another small enclave on Congress and Egan streets.
But Quakertown was Denton’s most vibrant enclave. In the 1870s, Freedman Town residents purchased land closer to jobs but still outside early Denton’s city limits. Quakertown was a little larger than present-day Quakertown Park. Pecan Creek was a water source; its tendency to flood made it undesirable for white residents.
Newly freed Black people — who had been forbidden to learn to read and write by Texas slave owners — understood the importance of education. Quakertown became especially attractive when the Frederick Douglass School opened in 1878. That was what drew Henry and Mary Ellen Taylor to Quakertown from Decatur.
Quakertown grew to an estimated 300 residents in 80 families in a tidy, middle-class neighborhood where most residents owned their homes. It boasted Fred Crawford’s Grocery, Anthony Goodell’s Buffalo Bayou Cafe, physician and dentist Dr. D.E. Moten, Bert Crawford’s Mortuary, barbershops, churches, fraternal organizations and a community center. Life was good for the self-sufficient, close-knit community.
Trouble began in 1913 when the newly built Fred Douglass School burned suspiciously the night before it opened. City leaders rebuilt the school a mile south across railroad tracks.
The following year, Francis Marion Bralley, president of the College of Industrial Arts President (present-day Texas Woman’s University), called for the removal of Quakertown because of its proximity to the school. He received unanimous support from the Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club. By 1921, the city, aided by low voter turnout, passed a bond proposal to turn Quakertown into a city park. The city started moving Quakertown residents in 1921.
Racist sentiment following World War I was high. According to a timeline constructed by University of North Texas history students, Ku Klux Klan violence peaked in Denton in 1921, the same year violent mobs in Tulsa, Oklahoma, destroyed the Black community of Greenwood, killing hundreds of people.
Quakertown residents were not allowed to speak for themselves. Will Hill eventually dropped his lawsuit against the city amid threats. According to St. Emmanuel Baptist Church history, Pastor Scroggins, who was outspoken against the Black community’s forced removal, fled in the middle of the night.
The Black community was deeply harmed. Although many Quakertown families left Denton, most who stayed moved to Solomon Hill, a cow pasture southeast of Denton next to the city’s open sewer. Churches were rebuilt, but Quakertown businesses didn’t survive.
Residents of Southeast Denton wouldn’t get paved roads, streetlights or trash pickup until the Denton Women’s Interracial Fellowship shamed the city in the 1960s. The city park promised in the city bond election didn’t materialize for many years because the land was flood-prone, but the land that was Quakertown became valuable city of Denton real estate.
Juneteenth began in Texas, but it spread to other parts of the country, where it was called Jubilee Day, Emancipation Day or Freedom Day. Juneteenth became a national public holiday on June 17, 2021.