Early University of North Texas presidents lived near campus, walking to and from work. President William Bruce was so important to the Normal, now UNT, that it was referred to as “Dr. Bruce’s Normal.” Bruce progressed from teaching mathematics to president by 1906. Eight buildings were constructed under his leadership. After Bruce suggested Texas’ normal colleges should be renamed teachers colleges, the Legislature changed the name to North Texas State Teachers College in 1923.
In 1906, Bruce and his wife, Lillie, built a large house for a faculty member, an eight-room, two-story frame house at 1120 W. Oak St. Men’s salaries allowed them to build two-story homes; female faculty members who were paid less could afford only one-story homes.
The Bruce family lived on Oak Street until the three-story president’s house was built in 1909 for $5,000 at 1417 W. Hickory. Presidents Bruce, Marquis, McConnell and Matthews lived there. The mansion replaced the original Normal building, which burned in 1907 after being struck by lightning. It was razed in 1956 and replaced with present-day Hickory Hall.
Bruce returned to 1120 W. Oak St. when he became president emeritus. Weston Joseph McConnell and his wife, Clara, eventually bought it and lived there until their 1934 move to the president’s house.
James Carl “JC” Matthews directed the Demonstration School. He became dean in 1937, and he and wife, Rena Mae, built the house that still stands at 403 Marietta St. The house backed up to married student housing for World War II vets. Residents called Vets Village the fertile valley because so many babies were born there. Bob Sherman, whose father directed Vets Village, remembers the Matthews daughter, Maydell, babysitting for villagers. Vets helped her over the fence so she could make it home by curfew.
Clara McConnell gifted 1120 W. Oak to the college, which needed dormitory space, in 1941. They razed the house to build Oak Street Hall, which is no longer dormitory space but still in use.
After President Robert Marquis died, his widow, Lula, built a home at 1819 W. Oak in 1949. Lula also built a house at 1721 W. Oak for Robert Marquis Jr. in 1951. That year, McConnell built a house next to Lula at 1815 W. Oak. All three houses still stand.
Matthews became president in 1951 and moved to the president’s house at 1417 W. Hickory. Youngest son Kenneth remembers the three-story Queen Anne neoclassical mansion fondly, especially the attic playroom and the balcony he pretended was a pirate ship. The front parlor housed the family’s first television set. Kenneth remembers an endless parade of visitors, including Dean of Women Imogene Bentley Dickey Mohat, who was like family.
The Matthews family moved to a new president’s house in 1956 on the south side of campus at the site of the current Gateway Center. Matthews’ grandson Jim Laney recalls spending almost every Saturday with hands-on grandparents at the Colonial Revival mansion with tall columns and a sweeping staircase. They cranked homemade ice cream on the red brick front porch overlooking a mesquite-covered hillside with a huge side-yard post oak tree. Grandkids enjoyed echoes returned from shouts toward the massive concrete at Fouts Field.
Rena Mae entertained constantly as president’s wife, assisted by housekeeper Juanita Milam and EJ Milam. An avid gardener, Rena Mae created a formal red-brick raised rose garden. JC, who wore a suit even while gardening, shocked his grandson on one overnight visit when he appeared in pajamas. The women never let JC forget the time he babysat toddlers Jim and Mark and returned to find the twins covered in melted butter.
The den adjoining the kitchen served as gathering place, TV room and office. JC could usually be found in an armchair wading through stacks of papers. Constant visitors included Jim Rogers and Mohat. Laney remembers holidays with student carolers and a train set circling the tall living-room Christmas tree and spilling into the entry. Christmas Eve was magical for the Matthews family.
UNT presidents’ houses reveal a close-knit college community. Work is halfway complete on Denton’s second National Register district, revealing that the neighborhood northwest of UNT is historically significant, not just to Denton but also to the university.
ANNETTA RAMSAY, Ph.D., and RANDY HUNT have lived and worked in Denton for many years.